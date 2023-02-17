Lake Street Capital Raises inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target to $19.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in inTEST by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

