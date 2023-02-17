Lake Street Capital Raises inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target to $19.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Shares of inTEST stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
