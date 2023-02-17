Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $260.00 at Citigroup

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $28.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.2 %

LH opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average of $234.98. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,967,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.