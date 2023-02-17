Kujira (KUJI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $348,141.66

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $75.33 million and $348,141.66 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.69790235 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $394,853.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

