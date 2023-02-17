Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kubota Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kubota has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

