Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kubient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kubient in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in Kubient in the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Trading Up 3.0 %

KBNT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,405. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kubient has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

About Kubient

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 62.58% and a negative net margin of 522.76%.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

