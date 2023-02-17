KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 2,047,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. KT has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that KT will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of KT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,498,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,016,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 162,157 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,072,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,109,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 193,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

