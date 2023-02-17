Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HSBC

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -193.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

