Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,396,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after buying an additional 1,648,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

