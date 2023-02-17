Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $1.60 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.45.
Kingstone Companies Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:KINS opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.45. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.44.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
