King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

