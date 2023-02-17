King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $303.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

