King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $9,372,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

ISRG opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

