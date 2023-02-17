King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 9,425 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $205.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

