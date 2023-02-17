King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 886 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

