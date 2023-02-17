King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,180 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $210.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

