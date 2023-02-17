King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

