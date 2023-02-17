King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.25 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $143.51 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

