King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3,829.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,776,000 after buying an additional 103,983 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $209.20 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.