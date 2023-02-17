King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

