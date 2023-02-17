Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 214,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

About Khiron Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Further Reading

