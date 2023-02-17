KeyCorp Comments on NerdWallet, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for NerdWallet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 2.08.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $97,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $5,821,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 330,680 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

