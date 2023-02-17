Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 95,854 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,854 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.