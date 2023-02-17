Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,114,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $176,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,667.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 130,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,114,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 721,835 shares of company stock valued at $44,422,732 over the last 90 days. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,230. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

