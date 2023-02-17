Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000. S&P Global comprises about 1.6% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.63. 456,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,462. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,556. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

