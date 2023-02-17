Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,065 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 13,563,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,361,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

