Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. 4,442,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

