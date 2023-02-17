Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys 12,920 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 3.2% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $710.54. 212,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.76 and its 200 day moving average is $686.17.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

