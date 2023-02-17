Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Buys 10,786 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 139,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,576,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,913,000 after purchasing an additional 994,659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,115,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 523,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 472,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.31 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.