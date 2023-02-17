Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.6% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCO traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $299.69. The company had a trading volume of 243,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,901. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.