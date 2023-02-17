Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
KELYA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 152,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,735. The stock has a market cap of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
