Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kelly Services Trading Up 2.6 %

KELYA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 152,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,735. The stock has a market cap of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.