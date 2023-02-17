Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Kelly Services stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.45 million, a PE ratio of 81.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.