Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 38.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Kellogg by 536.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

