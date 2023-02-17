K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL opened at C$30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.24 million, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBL shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.56.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

