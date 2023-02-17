Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.03

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.03 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 148.40 ($1.80). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.78), with a volume of 905,244 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.29) to GBX 142 ($1.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.40 ($1.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £769.02 million and a PE ratio of 670.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.39.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

