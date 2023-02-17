JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $140.93. 1,182,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $413.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $154.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

