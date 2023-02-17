JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of SYNH opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,253,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 1,016,660 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,386,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

