JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.10.
Syneos Health Price Performance
Shares of SYNH opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.