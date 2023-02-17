JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,620

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,620 ($31.80) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLWYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,167 ($26.30) to GBX 2,522 ($30.61) in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Bellway has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

