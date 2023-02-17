JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.55 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.67) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.91) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 2.1 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.67 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €1.43 and a 200-day moving average of €1.41. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

