John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

