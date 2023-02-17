JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in JOANN by 55.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 6,878.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 232,688 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 30.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

JOAN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $562.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.80 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

