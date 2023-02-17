JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 140,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,473. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38. JOANN has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $562.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.80 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

