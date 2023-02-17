JMP Securities Trims Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Target Price to $415.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $339.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

