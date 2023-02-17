JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rezolute from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.
Rezolute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
About Rezolute
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
