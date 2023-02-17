Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.21 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $53,082.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

