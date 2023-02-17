Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $51,350.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00219034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

