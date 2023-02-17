Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

ACGL opened at $67.10 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 12,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

