Jefferies Financial Group Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.05.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.21. 838,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.59. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$32.68 and a 1-year high of C$61.95. The firm has a market cap of C$30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

