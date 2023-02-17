Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,229 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 80,695 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

