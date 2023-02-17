Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 550 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP.B. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.66) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.38) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 187 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.