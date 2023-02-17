Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
JANX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on JANX shares. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
