Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JANX shares. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

